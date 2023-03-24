Influenza Diagnostics Market Size To Hit US$ 3.1 Billion By 2033, Owing To Incre… – Press Release

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Influenza Diagnostics Market to reach a valuation of US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022 to US$ 3.1 Billion by the end of 2033, with at a CAGR of 6.1%.



Influenza diagnostics refer to the tools and devices used to diagnose influenza, a highly contagious viral respiratory illness. There are several different types of diagnostic tests available, including rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs), PCR-based tests, immunofluorescence assays (IFAs), and others.

RIDTs are simple tests that can be performed in a doctor’s office or clinic and provide results within 15-30 minutes. These tests work by detecting viral proteins in a nasal swab or throat swab sample.

PCR-based tests, on the other hand, use a more complex technology that amplifies the viral RNA present in a sample, allowing for highly sensitive detection of the virus. These tests are typically performed in a laboratory and can take several hours to produce results.

IFAs are also laboratory-based tests that use fluorescent dyes to detect the presence of the influenza virus in a sample. These tests are highly sensitive and can detect low levels of virus, but they are more time-consuming and require specialized equipment and expertise.

The influenza diagnostics market is driven by several factors, including the increasing incidence of influenza and related complications, growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, and technological advancements in diagnostic tools and devices. Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness about the importance of infectious disease diagnostics, including influenza, and is expected to drive demand for diagnostic tools and devices in the coming years.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Dynamics