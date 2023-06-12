Info-Tech Research Group Releases New Resource to Help IT Leaders Select the Rig… – Press Release

Enterprise application software (EAS) is a large software system that provides a broad and integrated set of features that supports a range of business operations and processes across an organization. An EAS that is doing its job well is invisible to the business, but the challenges come when the tool is visible and has become a source of friction.

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – At a time when organizations are seeking to streamline productivity amid an uncertain economy, having the right enterprise application software (EAS) in place is critical to an organization’s overall functionality. However, EAS systems are expensive, their benefits are difficult to quantify, and they often suffer from poor user satisfaction. In the current digital landscape, technology continues to evolve and organizational goals change, further complicating the adoption of the right EAS. In response to the challenges faced by IT and organizational leaders in selecting the best-fit solution for their organization’s needs, global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its newest industry resource, Select an Enterprise Application.

The firm advises in the new resource that accountability for EAS success is shared between IT and the business. A unified approach to building the EAS strategy promotes an integrated roadmap so all stakeholders have clear direction on the future. The selection process must be driven by the organization’s overall strategy, determined by using a structured requirements gathering process, and analyzed using a vendor evaluation framework.

“Too often, organizations jump into selecting replacement systems without understanding the needs of the organization. Alignment between business and IT is just one part of the overall strategy,” says Hong Kwok, advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. “Identifying key pain points and opportunities, assessed in the light of organizational strategy, will provide a strong foundation to the…