Infocepts Ranked Among 2023’s Top 25 Data Science Firms Globally by AIM Research… – Press Release

AIM Research’s “Best firms for Data Scientists” annual report highlights top performing firms in Data Science

MCLEAN, Va., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Infocepts, a leading global data solutions firm, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious list of Top 25 Data Science Firms globally by AIM Research’s 2023 Best Firms for Data Scientists Report. This recognition is a testament to Infocepts’ commitment to excellence in the field of data science and solidifies Infocepts position as a sought-after career destination for data scientists.

AIM Research’s annual report is widely regarded as a benchmark for identifying the top performers in the data science industry. The comprehensive evaluation process considers five parameters to compute the ranking — Learning & Support, Productivity & Engagement, Benefits & Well-being, Rewarding Excellence and Diversity & Inclusion. Infocepts’ consistent track record of delivering impactful solutions and its dedication to pushing the boundaries of data science have earned it a well-deserved place in this esteemed ranking.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top 25 data science firms by AIM Research,” said Shashank Garg, CEO of Infocepts. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented data science team, who continuously push the boundaries of what is possible in the field of analytics. At Infocepts, we strive to provide our data scientists with an environment that fosters growth, encourages innovation, and empowers them to make a real impact in the world of data science.”

Infocepts’ inclusion in the top 25 data science firms is a testament to its exceptional expertise, unwavering dedication, and consistent delivery of high-quality solutions to its clients. With a customer-centric approach and a focus on delivering actionable insights, Infocepts empowers organizations across industries to unlock the full potential of their data. By leveraging advanced analytics, machine…