Infocus International Relaunches Online Workshop on Dispatchable & Flexible Sola… – Press Release

Singapore, July 14, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Infocus International Group has relaunched the best rated online workshop – Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power and it will be commencing live on the 26th October 2022.

A business-focused training course designed to provide business developers with an accessible and concise, yet comprehensive understanding into how advanced utility-scale solar power projects are providing greater value to the industry, its investors and energy system planners alike.

“Dispatchable” solar power projects are crucial to the scalability of solar within energy systems, increasing its ability to replace conventional thermal power capacity while maintaining power system flexibility and resilience. Compared to traditional solar-only projects, new considerations include the components required and the project design, development and integration processes involved. Understanding the market drivers and new revenue opportunities that such hybrid, multi-technology projects create are key to making the business case.

This course will lead attendees through the technologies, processes and financial return and risk considerations for those involved in dispatchable solar project development, with a particular focus on solar + storage. Explanations will be provided in clear, business-friendly language accessible to non-engineers. If you need a valuable, up-to-the-minute and independent introduction to these crucial trends in the future development of solar power projects, this online course provides a unique learning opportunity.

Past attendee from Credit Agricole CIB shared, “Highly accomplished trainer with a broad knowledge and the right mix between slides and exercises.”

“This was one of my best weeks of training all year! I found him very knowledgeable and enthusiastic in presenting the material, also enabling knowledge exchange between participants in the group. I really enjoyed his interesting lessons and the group work he provided for additional…