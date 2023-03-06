Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to be Worth $405.4 Billion by 2030 – E… – Press Release

Redding, California, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new market research report titled, ‘Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market by Offering (Data Centers, Storage, Compute, Network), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), End-use Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2030,’ the IaaS market is projected to reach $405.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of this market is driven by the advantages offered by IaaS compared to conventional on-premise servers and their affordable subscription-based pricing models. In addition, the increasing adoption of cloud technologies across SMEs is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, compromise on the confidentiality of enterprises’ private data is expected to restrain the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the IaaS Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the global economy and business operations worldwide. Nationwide lockdowns and social distancing norms imposed across several countries negatively affected multiple industries. The impacts included supply chain disruptions, issues with shipping & distribution, and restrictions on international trade. Uncertainty regarding the duration of the lockdowns made it difficult for the key market players to anticipate the recovery of the IaaS market. Numerous cloud-based technology providers were under immense pressure across various fronts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, economies are recovering rapidly, and there is an increase in smart infrastructure development and the adoption of cloud-based technologies in the IT & telecom sector, which is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the IaaS market. In addition, sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, and media &…