Infusion Pump Market to Reach US$ 17.7 billion by 2030: Growth Plus Reports – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global infusion pump market is expected to clock at US$ 17.7 billion by 2030. The global infusion pump market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, diabetes, and cardiac diseases. Additionally, the introduction of novel infusion pumps with regulatory approval is fueling the global infusion pump market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the infusion pump and technological advancement are boosting the growth of the infusion pump market. However, the high cost of the infusion pump and the strict regulatory approval process are holding back the growth of the global infusion pump market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/infusion-pump-market/8060

Growth Drivers

The introduction of novel technology is fueling the global infusion pump market. Infusion pump help in releasing drugs systemic and controlled manner to achieve desired therapeutic results. New infusion pumps provide high accuracy of dose, support microdose, and artificial intelligence which helps self-analyses for drug release. In September 2021, new implanted infusion pump technology for type 1 diabetes treatment was acquired by Medtronic. The technology sets itself apart from other implanted pumps by providing MRI compatibility, occlusion detection, and improved insulin delivery precision. The resulting pumps are lighter and smaller than many other insulin pumps on the market right now, despite these advancements.

The global infusion pump market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘by Type’

The global infusion pump market based on type has been segmented into:

Volumetric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Implantable Pumps

Others

Insulin pumps dominate the global infusion pump market owing to the introduction of the novel…