Injection Pen Market Is Expected to Reach $80.51 Billion by 2031: Allied Market … – Press Release

Portland, OR, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global injection pen market was estimated at $37.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $80.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $37.89 Billion Market Size in 2031 $80.51 Billion CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 428 Segments Covered Therapy, End Users, Type, and Region Drivers Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease Rising geriatric population Surge in awareness for self-injectable devices Rise in the technological advancement Opportunities Increased demand for injection pens for insulin from emerging economies due to increases in diabetic cases Rising chronic disease prevalence Restraints Preference for an alternative method of drug delivery Rise in the number of injuries from needlesticks

Covid-19 Scenario: