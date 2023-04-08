Injection Pen Market Is Expected to Reach $80.51 Billion by 2031: Allied Market … – Press Release

Portland, OR, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global injection pen market was estimated at $37.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $80.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. 

Request Sample PDF Brochure- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7994  

Report coverage & details: 

Report Coverage  Details 
Forecast Period  2022 to 2031 
Base Year  2021 
Market Size in 2021  $37.89 Billion 
Market Size in 2031  $80.51 Billion 
CAGR  7.8% 
No. of Pages in Report  428 
Segments Covered  Therapy, End Users, Type, and Region 
Drivers     Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease 
Rising geriatric population 
Surge in awareness for self-injectable devices 
Rise in the technological advancement 
Opportunities  Increased demand for injection pens for insulin from emerging economies due to increases in diabetic cases 
Rising chronic disease prevalence 
Restraints    Preference for an alternative method of drug delivery 
Rise in the number of injuries from needlesticks 

Covid-19 Scenario: 

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global injection pen market. Due to an increase in diabetic patients, who were at high risk of being affected by COVID-19, the market for injection pens grew during the lockdown period. 
  • Moreover, people who have diabetes need constant access to care and insulin (administered with injection pens). As a result, more diabetes people were using injection pens to control their blood sugar…



