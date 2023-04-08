Injection Pen Market Is Expected to Reach $80.51 Billion by 2031: Allied Market … – Press Release

Portland, OR, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global injection pen market was estimated at $37.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $80.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.
Report coverage & details:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022 to 2031
|Base Year
|2021
|Market Size in 2021
|$37.89 Billion
|Market Size in 2031
|$80.51 Billion
|CAGR
|7.8%
|No. of Pages in Report
|428
|Segments Covered
|Therapy, End Users, Type, and Region
|Drivers
|Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease
|Rising geriatric population
|Surge in awareness for self-injectable devices
|Rise in the technological advancement
|Opportunities
|Increased demand for injection pens for insulin from emerging economies due to increases in diabetic cases
|Rising chronic disease prevalence
|Restraints
|Preference for an alternative method of drug delivery
|Rise in the number of injuries from needlesticks
Covid-19 Scenario:
- The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global injection pen market. Due to an increase in diabetic patients, who were at high risk of being affected by COVID-19, the market for injection pens grew during the lockdown period.
- Moreover, people who have diabetes need constant access to care and insulin (administered with injection pens). As a result, more diabetes people were using injection pens to control their blood sugar…