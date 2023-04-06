Innate Pharma Files Its 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregis… – Press Release

Innate Pharma SA IPHIPHA (“Innate” or the “Company“) today announced the filing of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) for the year ending December 31, 2022 with the French market authority “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (“AMF“) on April 6, 2023. It can be downloaded (in French) on the Company’s website and on the AMF’s website.

The Company also announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2022 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC“). It can be also be accessed on the Company’s website and on the SEC’s website.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through therapeutic antibodies and its ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform.

Innate’s portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as ANKET® multi-specific NK cell engagers to address multiple tumor types.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code



Ticker code



LEI FR0010331421 Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer on forward-looking information and risk factors

