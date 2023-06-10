Innate Pharma Highlights Proprietary Tetra-specific ANKET® NK Cell Engager IPH65… – Press Release

IPH6501 is a first-in-class tetra-specific antibody-based natural killer cell engager therapeutic, based on ANKET ® platform, targeting CD20 developed for the treatment of B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas

IPH6501 is progressing towards a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2023

Innate Pharma SA IPHIPHA (“Innate” or the “Company“) today announced that updated preclinical data on its IPH6501 tetra-specific ANKET® (Antibody-based Natural Killer cell Engager Therapeutics) are presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 congress. IPH6501 is a first-in-class CD20-targeting tetra-specific ANKET® that co-engages two activating receptors (NKp46 and CD16), the interleukin-2 receptor (without involvement of the IL-2Rα subunit) with a human IL-2 variant and CD20 target antigen on malignant B cells.

In preclinical settings, IPH6501 was shown to induce NK cell proliferation and to trigger high NK cell cytoxicity against CD20+ target cells in in vitro assays, in ex vivo assays with relapse/refractory (R/R) B-NHL patient samples who received at least one prior treatment, as well as in in vivo studies in non-human primates. A surrogate of IPH6501 mediated a potent anti-tumor activity in vivo in CD20+ tumor models in mice. In addition, in ex vivo assays with R/R B-NHL patient samples, IPH6501 was shown to be more efficient than a T cell engager targeting CD20.

Pr. Eric Vivier, PhD, DVM, Chief Scientific Officer at Innate Pharma “As the lead in this new class of tetra-specific NK-cell engager, IPH6501 represents an innovative option for the treatment of R/R B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas after multiple lines of treatment, who are still in need of therapies. By providing proliferation and activation signals targeted to NK cells, the tetra-specific NK Cell Engager based on our ANKET® platform leverages the advantages of harnessing NK cell effector functions against cancer cells. With a low systemic cytokine release profile, IPH6501 represents a promising…