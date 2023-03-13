Innate Pharma Provides Update on Silicon Valley Bank Exposure – Innate Pharma (N… – Press Release

Innate Pharma does not have any financial exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

Innate Pharma SA IPHIPHA (“Innate” or the “Company“) has learned that Silicon Valley Bank has been closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) as receiver.

None of Innate Pharma’s cash and cash equivalents are held through Silicon Valley Bank and none of its investment portfolio has exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.

In May 2022, Innate Pharma established an At-The-Market (ATM) program (for which the outstanding balance remains at $75m) with SVB Securities. The Company understand that SVB Securities is owned by SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank. SVB Securities has published a press release on March 11, 2023 stating that it “continues its independent operations unimpeded by Silicon Valley Bank’s receivership proceedings.”

Innate Pharma therefore does not see any impact to its liquidity position or its ongoing operations as a result of this event.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate is a pioneer in the understanding of Natural Killer cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate…