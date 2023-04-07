Innate Pharma to Hold Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2023… – Press Release

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcasted live by the Company

Innate Pharma SA IPHIPHA (“Innate” or the “Company“) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM“) at 10:30 a.m. CEST on May 12, 2023 in its headquarters, 117 avenue de Luminy, F-13009 Marseille. The Annual General Meeting will be broadcasted live.

The Notice of Meeting of this AGM was published on April 7, 2023 in the French legal bulletin. It includes the agenda, the proposed resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote in this AGM.

All documentation regarding this AGM will be published on the Company’s website along with the dial-in details for the live broadcast.

Precision regarding the AGM:

Only shareholders having registered their shares at least two business days prior to the date of the AGM, by zero hour Paris time, will be able to participate.

Shareholders holding “au porteur” (bearer) shares will need to obtain an “attestation de participation” (certificate of shareholding) from their brokers. This “attestation de participation” must be attached to the voting or proxy form.

Written questions from shareholders must be received the second business days prior to the AGM at the latest (by e-mail to [email protected]).

Shareholders may obtain the legal documentation in preparation of the AGM (as described in article R. 225-83 of the French Code de Commerce) by sending a request by e-mail to [email protected]

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through therapeutic antibodies and its ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform.

Innate’s portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small…