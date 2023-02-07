Innate Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Innate Pharma (N… – Press Release

Innate Pharma SA IPHIPHA (“Innate” or the “Company“) today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference



Event Date: February 14 – 16, 2023 (virtual)

February 14 – 16, 2023 (virtual) Citi’s 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit



Event Date: February 22, 2023 (virtual)

February 22, 2023 (virtual) H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference



Event Date: February 28, 2023 (virtual)

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate is a pioneer in the understanding of Natural Killer cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Information about Innate Pharma shares:

ISIN code FR0010331421 Ticker code Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA LEI 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

