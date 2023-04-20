InnoCare Announces Orelabrutinib Becomes the First and the Only BTK Inhibitor Ap… – Press Release

InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced today that its BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). Orelabrutinib has thus become the first and the only approved BTK inhibitor for the treatment r/r MZL in China, which was also orelabrutinib’s third indication approved in China.

Jun Zhu, Professor of the Peking University Cancer Hospital said, “MZL is considered incurable at the relapsed/refractory stage with limited therapeutic options. Orelabrutinib demonstrated a high response with durable disease remission and was well tolerated in Chinese patients with r/r MZL. The results of this study support the use of orelabrutinib as an effective and tolerable oral treatment option for r/r MZL patients.”

Dr. Jasmine Cui, the co-founder, chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare said, “MZL is a lymphoma with high incidence rate in China. We would like to thank all the principal investigators and patients who participated in this study, as well as our partners for their strong support and employees for their unremitting efforts. The approval of the third indication of orelabrutinib will not only fill the gap in China, but also benefit more lymphoma patients.”

Marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) is an inert B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). It is the second most prevalent lymphoma in China, accounting for 8.3% of all lymphomas. It mainly affects the middle-aged and elderly people. The annual incidence of MZL has increased globally. After first-line treatment, the r/r MZL patients lack effective treatment options.

BTK, as a key target for MZL treatment, has attracted widespread attention, and only orelabrutinib has been approved for the treatment of MZL in China. With high target selectivity and well-tolerated safety profile, orelabrutinib has been approved in China for the treatment…