Innovations In Self-powered Sensors, Hydrogen Production, Nuclear Fusion, Vibrat… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Innovations In Self-powered Sensors, Hydrogen Production, Nuclear Fusion, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Perovskite & Lithium-ion Battery” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information about the magnetic microgenerators which work on piezoelectricity and are suitable for powering IoT sensors. The TOE covers innovations pertaining to low emission hydrogen production based on methane pyrolysis, palladium membranes and gallium-aluminum composite material. The TOE provides latest innovation in nuclear fusion based on inertial fusion technology.

TOE provides key innovations pertaining to perovskite solar cell such as modifications in crystal structure, bifacial design, and better synthesis techniques. The TOE also covers recent progress in batteries for stationery and mobility applications including sodium-sulfur batteries, design improvements for short charging time & long driving range, cobalt-free cathode production and novel non-flammable electrolyte. Finally, the TOE covers infrared light energy harvesting based on the Scandium Nitride.

The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas.

Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.

The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on…