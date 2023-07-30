Innovative 3-in-1 Scalp and Hair Sunscreen: Defying the Sun’s Harmful Effects Wh… – Press Release

Zenon Life is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of an innovative Scalp & Hair Sunscreen (SPF 40), a visionary creation by the esteemed dermatologist, sunscreen expert, and inventor, Dr. Steven Q. Wang. This revolutionary scalp and hair sunscreen aims to provide exceptional protection against skin cancer and sunburns on the scalp while empowering users to effortlessly lift, style, and add volume to their hair. Moreover, the proprietary blend of antioxidants and amino acids incorporated in this formulation nourishes and strengthens hair fibers, promoting healthier and more resilient locks. With Zenon Life’s Scalp & Hair Sunscreen, individuals can confidently embrace life under the sun with unparalleled confidence and style.

DANA POINT, Calif., July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Zenon Life, a leading pioneer in the skin and hair care industry, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the World’s First 3-in-1 Scalp and Hair Sunscreen SPF 40. This groundbreaking product not only provides unparalleled protection against skin cancer and sunburns but also delivers remarkable styling capabilities, lifting and adding volume to hair, all while nourishing and strengthening hair fibers. With over 300,000 new cases of skin cancers reported on the scalp each year in the USA, this revolutionary scalp and hair sunscreen is a game-changer in the fight against UV damage.

The Hidden Dangers: UV Damage to Scalp and Hair.

The scalp is one of the most overlooked areas when it comes to sun protection, leading to an alarming statistic of over 300,000 new cases of skin cancers annually in the United States. In addition to skin cancer, prolonged UV exposure can cause other hair-related issues, such as premature greying, damaged hair fibers, and accelerated fading of hair colors.

A Multi-Faceted Solution.

Zenon Life’s 3-in-1 Scalp and Hair Sunscreen SPF 40 is a revolutionary solution that comprehensively addresses the challenges of sun protection and hair care….