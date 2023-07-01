Innovator Announces Launch of Second Series of Premium Income Barrier ETFs and … – Press Release

CHICAGO, July 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovator Capital Management , LLC (Innovator), pioneer and provider of the largest lineup of Defined Outcome ETFs, today announced the launch of four Premium Income Barrier ETFs, the only suite of ETFs that seek to provide both high rates of income and protective barriers. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in its attempt to implement the barrier. A shareholder may lose his or her entire investment.



The July series of Premium Income Barrier ETFs seeks to offer four downside barriers, ranging from 10% to 40%. The suite comes to market following the launch of the April series of Barrier ETFs, which have attracted more than $120m in AUM in the months since launching.

“We initially launched our suite of Premium Income Barrier ETFs to provide investors a tool that seeks to generate high levels of income without taking risks associated with other traditional fixed income instruments,” said Bruce Bond, CEO of Innovator ETFs. “With uncertainty remaining around the Fed, inflation, and the prospect of a recession, we’re committed to providing our clients with the tools they need to navigate today’s markets. We’re thrilled to see the initial response to our Barrier ETFs and hope to continue that success with this launch.”

On the first day of each outcome period, the Barrier ETFs will declare 12-month Defined Distribution Rates that the funds will seek to offer, to be paid out quarterly. Innovator plans to launch additional series of Barrier ETFs in October and January, providing Barrier ETFs across all four calendar quarters.

“The ETFs seek to generate high income through a unique options premium strategy that includes built-in barriers against loss. We believe the ETFs are a way for investors to diversify their fixed income or covered call allocations,” added Graham Day, CIO of Innovator ETFs. “With this launch, we are continuing to bring investors strategies that have historically been challenging to access,…