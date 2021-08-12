Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s understated LA house

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Tucked between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean sits Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s own private slice of serenity.

After selling their previous home completely furnished, the Maroon 5 front man and Namibian model, who wed in 2014, started over with their new LA property. Now they have opened the doors to the idyllic mansion for the upcoming issue of Architectural Digest.

“Beverly Hills just started to feel hectic,” Levine is quoted as saying in the magazine’s September cover story “It’s strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city. We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don’t hear the traffic and feel the stress.”

A drawing by German contemporary artist Albert Oehlen hangs over the fireplace, while a Richard Prince piece bookends the room. Credit: William Abranowicz/Architectural Digest

While the couple’s job titles — pop star and supermodel — might hint at extravagance, there is something refreshingly understated about…