Inside Chanel’s star-studded present in Miami

Written by Nick Remsen, CNNMiami, Florida

Celebrities alighted in Miami Beach on Friday evening as French fashion house Chanel hosted a stateside iteration of its Cruise 2022-2023 show.

Originally presented in Monaco back in May, the runway — this time with set featuring kitschy red-and-white parasols and a faux boardwalk — drew a star-studded crowd that included Chanel ambassadors Lily-Rose Depp, Pharrell Williams and Marion Cotillard.

Pharrell Williams attends the Chanel Cruise show. Credit: Alexander Tamargo/WireImage/WireImage

The event also attracted well-known Floridians. In one “cabana” sat Alan Faena, whose namesake hotel hosted the catwalk, and in another, Miami-based hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman with his wife Isabela. Mera Rubell, the renowned art collector, was in attendance, as was tennis player Reilly Opelka, sharply dressed with a Chanel-brooch adorned blazer. Some 40 seating areas replete with champagne lined the catwalk, which was back-dropped by a…