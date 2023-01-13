Inside China’s crackdown on tattoo tradition

Written by Mengchen Zhang, CNNBeijing, China

“My behavior encroached on the physical and mental health of minors,” read a court-ordered apology issued by a tattoo artist in China’s Shaanxi province in September. “I am deeply aware of my mistakes,” he added.

The man, who had admitted giving tattoos to 43 minors, became one of the first people charged under a new age restriction law, which came into effect in June. But while many countries enforce similar rules banning young people from getting inked, Chinese state media coverage suggested that protecting minors was as much about ideology as medical welfare.

At the time, tabloid newspaper Global Times argued that tattoos are “driving minors away from establishing socialist core values,” as they can convey “harmful ideas” such as “feudal superstition,” “gang culture” and “overseas culture.” An op-ed in Beijing Youth Daily meanwhile said that tattoo subculture “clashes” with the mainstream.

The legislation, which bans people from even…