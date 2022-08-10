Inside Sienna Miller’s charming English nation cottage

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Inside Sienna Miller's charming English country cottage


Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

British actor Sienna Miller is no newcomer to the countryside. In fact, she bought her idyllic rural bolthole over a decade ago. The purchase came after Miller’s big industry breaks “Alfie” (2004) and “Layer Cake” (2004); a brief but highly publicized relationship with co-star Jude Law and her subsequent anointment as one of the “It Girl”s of noughties London. “It was a time when there was a lot of press attention on me, and I wanted somewhere to escape,” explained Miller, in an exclusive interview with Architectural Digest for its annual September Style issue. “I bought the house on a whim — it offers a sanctuary. I also wanted somewhere where family and friends could gather. It has a nurturing feeling; it is a home with a heart,” said the cover star.

“When I heard that Sienna Miller had recently restored and decorated her 16th-century English country home, after leaving it untouched for nearly a decade, I was thrilled to feature it on our cover,”…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR