Insights on the AR/VR Chip Global Market to 2027 – Rising Product Utilization in… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “AR/VR Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global AR/VR chip market size reached US$ 2.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.99 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.23% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Spectra7 Microsystems

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) chips are electronic circuits installed in various devices. AR refers to a technology that seamlessly merges the real world with virtual objects to support realistic, intelligent, and personalized experiences.

On the other hand, VR is a computer-generated simulation to facilitate interaction between an artificial three-dimensional (3D) environment. AR/VR chips are manufactured using silicon, plastic, and metal wires to create the layers of the circuit.

These chips are widely used in handheld devices, head-up, head-mounted displays (HMDs), gesture tracking devices, and projector and display walls. As a result, AR/VR chips find extensive applications across the gaming, aerospace and defense, education and entertainment, and media industries.

The rising product utilization in the gaming and entertainment industries across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. AR/VR chips are widely used in sensor-based games to control electronic signals via a semiconductor. Additionally, the increasing number of gaming features in smartphones and other devices to enhance the overall user interface experience is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of AR/VR chips in the healthcare industry to train students, nurses, and other medical professionals by providing valuable tools for training medical personnel without jeopardizing or…