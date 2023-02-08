Insights on the Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Global Market to 2027: Technology… – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.75% during 2022-2027. Rapid changes have occurred in the energy-based aesthetic devices landscape in recent years, accelerating market growth.

The increasing number of new products entry in the market delivers new growth opportunities. On another side, the involvement of the leading and emerging industry players in developing new products builds up market growth. From 2021 to 2022, many new products were launched in the industry, expected to drive the aesthetic procedures rate in the coming time.

In addition, the technological advancement in energy-based aesthetic devices, such as the involvement of intense pulse light technology, cryolipolysis, LED, Nd:YAG laser, are some of the emerging technologies in the energy-based aesthetic devices.

In 2020, InMode, a rapidly growing global company of innovative medical technologies, introduced EVOLVE, a non-invasive & hands-free platform designed to treat adipose tissue, remodel skin, and tone muscles. It is one of the all-in-one and hands-free medical devices that cleared the FDA regulations and stood at the forefront of the market, helping in non-invasive medical aesthetic procedures.

Technology Advancement in Energy-based Medical Aesthetic Devices

Technology advancement and innovation in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market have accelerated the medical aesthetic industry and opened the broad spectrum of minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments for the broad patient spectrum globally.

Energy-based aesthetic treatment with technological advancement has made medical aesthetic procedures much more accessible and easier. The use of lasers, light-based technologies, and radiofrequency (RF) in medical aesthetic procedures has swelled in recent…