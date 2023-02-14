Insights on the Global Interventional Pulmonology Global Market to 2027 – Rising… – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global interventional pulmonology market is forecasted to reach US$4.95 billion in 2027, rising at a CAGR of 5.80%, for the time period of 2023-2027.

Factors such as growing incidence of lung cancer, rising CO2 emission, expansion of medical device industry, surging COPD mortality rate, increasing elderly population and increasing public awareness would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by associated patients risk, high cost involved in the maintenance of equipment and entry barriers for new companies.

A few notable trends may include rising healthcare expenditures, growing consumption of e-cigarettes and improving training programs for interventional pulmonologist.

Robotic bronchoscopy is emerging as a game changer in the interventional pulmonology market. Rapid and accurate diagnosis of lung cancer have become the need of the hour in the interventional pulmonology market.

This is triggering the developments in robotic bronchoscopy platforms, consisting of a hand-held controller used to direct a small, flexible endoscope into the lung using a computer-assisted navigation. As a result of such developments, the overall global interventional pulmonology market would aid in near future.

China is emerging out as a prominent region in the global market due to accelerating aging population and changing disease patterns, along with the escalating demands from healthcare institutions.

Other factors such as strong government policy support, continuous technology innovation and increasing public awareness are further likely to accelerate the market growth in the region and thereby would add to the overall global interventional pulmonology market in coming years.

Scope of the report