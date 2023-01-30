Insights on the HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Global Market to 2030 – Featuring Abbott La… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



This report offers strategic insights into the overall HIV/AIDS diagnostics market along with the market size and estimates.. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type of product and different geographies. The product type segment studied for analyzing the overall global HIV/AIDS diagnostics market is majorly segmented into antibody test, HIV-2 & Group O diagnostic Tests, viral load tests, CD4 testing, early infant diagnostics, viral identification testing.

According to WHO study, until now around 70 million people are infected with HIV virus and 35 million died of HIV infection. With rising mortality, the government and non-government institutes are taking initiatives and providing funding for diagnostic treatment and prevention of HIV/AIDS.

With advancement of technology, novel diagnostic product are available in market which required minimum technical skills such as portable cell counter and point of care rapid diagnostic tests that fasten the diagnosis process. In developing countries such as India and China with growing population, rising awareness about HIV and emerging economies will be lucrative market for HIV/AIDS diagnostics. Increase in incidence of HIV infection, awareness about HIV/AIDs diagnosis and treatment, rising research and development for early diagnosis, treatment and prevention are key the factors driving the HIV/AIDS diagnostic market.

Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the…