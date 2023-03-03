Insights on the Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market t… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market declined from $10.14 billion in 2022 to $9.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9.4%. The lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market is expected to decline to $7.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of -5.5%.

Major players in the lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN NV, and Hologic Inc.

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market consists of sales of conjugarte pads, nitrocellulose membrane and absorbent pad. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the…