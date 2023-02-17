Insights on the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Global Market to 2028 – Feat… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global wireless broadband in public safety market size reached US$ 24.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 91.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.48% during 2022-2028.

Wireless broadband in public safety refers to the delivery of high-speed internet solutions for seamless communication between local and state governments, federal agencies, public safety organizations and private organizations. The broadband connections are utilized for responding to disasters and accidental situations and improving public preparedness for adversities.

The service utilizes Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile communicators, real-time data transfer applications, wireless mobile networks and radio management systems for improved communication and interoperability. It is widely used for capturing real-time critical information that aids in video surveillance and monitoring, automatic vehicle tracking, real-time incident management, integrated device monitoring and data device monitoring.

As a result, wireless broadband is widely used by police, highway control, area security, disaster management and medical emergency service authorities.

The increasing requirement for efficient public safety systems across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With significant improvements in mobile connectivity systems and enhanced mobility, public and private organizations are widely adopting wireless broadband solutions…