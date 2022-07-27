Instagram has a Kardashian drawback



New York

CNN Business

—



Tati Bruening was once the textbook example of an Instagram user. Since the pandemic, she has been building her career as a photographer on the platform and attracted hundreds of thousands of followers in the process. But recently, her relationship with Instagram started to change.

On Monday, Bruening shared a post on the platform calling to “Make Instagram Instagram again.” She told CNN Business that she was scrolling the app and felt frustrated by the lack of content she was seeing from accounts she followed in the wake of recent updates prioritizing recommended posts and videos from its Reels product.

“I was seeing a post from my friend underneath three Reels and a recommended post that was six days old,” she said. As she put it in her post: “Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.”

Her post blew…