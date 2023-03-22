InstantGMP PRO’s External User Feature Gives New CMO Customer Competitive Edge – Press Release

InstantGMP, the all-in-one solution for capturing manufacturing, inventory and quality data, is proud to welcome one of the top contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) to our client base – and give them a competitive edge with our software features.

CARY, N.C., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — InstantGMP, the all-in-one solution for capturing manufacturing, inventory and quality data, is proud to welcome one of the top contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) to our client base – and give them a competitive edge with our software features.

BotanaWay, Inc. is a brand builder and contract manufacturer based in Richmond VA which specializes in low minimum order quantity (MOQ) and proof of concept.

As a thriving CMO, BotanaWay was experiencing some growing pains. Namely, they were finding it difficult to provide their clients with the high level of oversight that they were demanding.

Many of BotanaWay’s clients want to have more control of their product’s formula design, manufacturing instructions creation, and materials selection. Essentially, they want to supervise or collaborate with BotanaWay during the Master Production Record (MPR) creation process. By doing so, the client ensures that the final product meets their specific needs.

To provide this service to its customers, the BotanaWay team drafts an MPR and shares it with their respective clients either as a physical document or electronic file. The client makes their revisions and sends it back to BotanaWay. This process continues between BotanaWay and their clients until a final MPR is approved.

Unfortunately, this process isn’t very efficient or effective for BotanaWay and their clients.

First, it’s an incredibly time-consuming process, especially when dealing with paper documentation. More importantly, the possibility that the information included in the final MPR draft is not completely accurate. Since there are multiple revisions of multiple physical documents or digital files, the final version…