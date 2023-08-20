Insurance experts provide guidance to residents affected by wildfires in British… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2023 /CNW/ – With hundreds of active wildfires in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has deployed its Virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (V-CAMP) to provide insurance information to affected residents.

“This unprecedented wildfire season has already exceeded all records in terms of area burned in BC and across Canada. Our hearts go out to the individuals and families impacted and who have been forced to evacuate or whose property may have been damaged or destroyed,” said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Western and Pacific, IBC. “We extend a heartfelt thank you to all the first responders who have been working non-stop to protect people and property. While the focus remains on public safety and firefighting efforts, anyone forced to evacuate or whose property has been damaged can contact their insurance representative when they are ready to start the claims process.”

The priority right now is ensuring the safety of those affected. Over the past few days, thousands of individuals and families have been forced to evacuate from the affected regions, including the entire city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Several communities in both British Columbia and Northwest Territories are reporting damage to personal residences and commercial structures due to the wildfires. At this time, it is too early to provide any estimates of insured damages, as wildfires are still raging in various regions.

IBC is in close contact with provincial government and emergency management officials, as well as with municipal officials in the affected communities. This situation is changing rapidly. Updates from the BC Wildfire Service can be found at the BC Wildfires Map webpage. Wildfire information for residents in Northwest Territories can be found at the NWT Environment and Climate Change’s Wildfire Update webpage.

Insurers serve as “second responders” in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes….