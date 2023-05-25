Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Citizens General Insurance Brokers, Inc – Press Release

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, announced today that it has acquired Citizens General Insurance Brokers, Inc, located in Auburn, CA.

Citizens General Insurance Brokers, Inc., founded in 2011 by Philip McClendon, has created a niche for itself in the industry by providing value-based insurance solutions specifically tailored to small businesses and construction industries. Their focus on quality and swift customer care has propelled them to the forefront of the industry in a short span of time.

With the acquisition of Citizens General Insurance Brokers, Inc, Inszone has further solidified its position as a leader in the commercial insurance industry. Inszone’s capabilities and resources will enable them to provide an even better service experience to customers of Citizens General Insurance Brokers, Inc and help them manage their risks more effectively.

“At Inszone, we share Citizens General’s passion for serving customers and providing them with the best possible solutions,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “We are thrilled to integrate them into the Inszone family and look forward to collaboratively reaching out to a wider demographic across various industries.”

Philip McClendon, the previous owner of Citizens General Insurance Brokers, Inc, said, “The process of the merger with Inszone has been an absolute pleasure. From the highest levels of leadership to the entire team, everyone at Inszone has been professional, supportive, and aligned with our values. Despite their rapid growth and size, Inszone maintains a warm and personable culture that resonates with our own, and it does not feel like a typical corporate environment.”

Inszone Insurance is confident that their shared vision of providing value-based insurance and quality customer care will enable them to achieve even greater success in the future.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in…