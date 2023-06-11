Intellia Therapeutics Announces New Positive Clinical Data from Phase 1 Study of… – Press Release

Extended Phase 1 data reinforce the potential of NTLA-2002 to be a functional cure for people living with hereditary angioedema (HAE)



Across all patients (n=10), a single dose of NTLA-2002 led to a 95% mean reduction in monthly HAE attack rate through the latest follow-up

All patients who achieved greater than 60% plasma kallikrein reduction (n=9) remain completely attack free following the 16-week primary observation period through the latest follow-up; longest attack-free interval is 13.0 months and ongoing

All patients who discontinued concomitant long-term HAE prophylaxis treatment after NTLA-2002 administration (n=6) have reported no HAE attacks since discontinuation through the latest follow-up

NTLA-2002 has been well tolerated at all dose levels

Intellia to host investor webcast on Monday, June 12, at 8 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, today announced updated interim results from the Phase 1 portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NTLA-2002. NTLA-2002 is an in vivo, systemically administered CRISPR candidate being developed as a single-dose treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). The data, with a cut-off date of February 17, 2023, were shared in a late-breaking presentation at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Hybrid Congress 2023, being held June 9-11 in Hamburg, Germany, and virtually.

“After a single dose of our investigational CRISPR-based therapy, patients living with hereditary angioedema experienced durable elimination of their attacks. We are thrilled to see that the earliest-dosed patients are attack free for approximately a year or longer, with NTLA-2002 demonstrating a very favorable safety profile. These remarkable attack rate reductions have been consistent, even in patients with the most severe symptoms,” said…