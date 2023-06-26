Intelligent.com Survey Reveals 1 in 4 Americans Support Using Single Exam to Det… – Press Release

New survey highlights American sentiment toward single test-based college admissions, a system used by China

SEATTLE, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines attitudes toward single test-based college admissions among American adults. The report also shares insight into which groups of people are more likely to support this model. Overall, Intelligent.com researchers gathered and analyzed responses from 1,095 Americans aged 18 and older.

The survey results show that 23 percent of Americans ‘strongly’ or ‘somewhat’ agree with a single test-based college admissions policy. Those who support this policy believe it will ‘level the field’ or ‘provide the opportunity to compare applications on the same basis.’ Conversely, the majority of respondents ‘strongly’ or ‘somewhat’ disagree with this policy. People who do not support this policy say ‘a single exam doesn’t give the proper perspective of a child’s academic capabilities’ or ‘there are a lot of people that simply aren’t great test takers.’

Survey results also indicate the groups that are most likely to support single test-based admissions, including parents with college-bound children and respondents with a high school diploma or lower. The level of support for the policy was similar among respondents with different political affiliations.

This online poll was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted by SurveyMonkey beginning on June 14, 2023. Respondents consist of a national sample of 1,095 Americans aged 18 and older. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/1-in-4-americans-would-prefer-the-china-model-for-college-admissions/.

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs…