Intellihot Inc. Set to Disrupt Electric Water Heating With Groundbreaking Invent… – Press Release

ATLANTA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chicago-based manufacturer, Intellihot Inc. made an official foray into the electric water heating market by launching a range of the world’s first tankless heat pump water heaters, the Electron Series and an innovative point-of-use disinfection system, the Legionator. The products were unveiled at the AHR Expo 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 6, 2023 and received widespread acclaim. Features like a CO2 refrigerant system, a specially developed thermal battery and solar enablement push the boundaries of efficiency and sustainability in water heating, further cementing Intellihot’s position as a market innovator and disruptor.

The Electron combines the benefits of tankless designs with the efficiency and eco-friendliness of heat pump technology. The Electron heat pump is the first of its kind to absorb energy from external air and store that heat in a thermal battery. This heat energy is then used to heat water on demand without storing it, thereby mitigating Legionella risks, hard water scaling and energy wastage.

Moreover, the Electron uses a CO2 refrigerant which not only has the lowest environmental impact with zero Ozone Depleting Potential (ODP) but also provides better cold-weather performance. “Intellihot’s products are designed so consumers aren’t forced to pick between sustainability and efficiency. They are sustainable because they are efficient and they are efficient because they are sustainable,” said Siva Akasam, Intellihot’s CTO and Co-Founder.

Lastly, the Electron is a forward-looking product, thanks to its modularity, painless serviceability, smart grid-ready capability, and uncomplicated solar integration. Due to its ability to heat water up to 170° F, provide redundancy for uninterrupted business operations, and cascade wirelessly to meet any demand, the product is poised to alleviate the misconception that heat pump water heaters cannot handle heavy-duty loads.

Along with the Electron series,…