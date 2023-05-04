Intent-based Networking Market to reach $9.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 24.6%… – Press Release

Portland, OR, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Intent-based Networking Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, and Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032” According to the report, The global intent-based networking (IBN) market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10168

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

The global intent-based networking market is driven by factors such as growing digitalization and internet penetration around the world and increase in adoption of intent-based networking (IBN) across businesses to enhance operation & productivity. However, growing security concerns and high initial cost hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in investments in the industry such as BFSI, healthcare and other sectors, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the IBN market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details: