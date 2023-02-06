INTENTION TO COMPLETE US$16 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN – Press Release

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2023 /CNW/ – BBTV Holdings Inc. BBTV (the “Company”), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators and influencers become more successful, is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for a US$16 million senior secured term loan (the “Term Loan”) from MEP Capital Holdings III, L.P. (“MEP”), an arm’s length investment capital firm based in New York.

The Term Loan will bear interest at 16% per annum and mature on the 4th anniversary of the closing date of the Term Loan. Interest is payable on a quarterly basis, with the principal payable upon maturity. Ten million (US $10 million) of the Term Loan is committed, with approximately US $6 million being conditional upon a performance target related to the Company’s top Base Solution Channels and Content Management business being met for H1 2023 (the “Performance Target”). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Term Loan for working capital and to pay-out the Company’s CAD overdraft facility with a Canadian chartered bank.

The Term Loan will be secured by a perfected, sole first-priority security interest in all tangible and intangible assets of the Company and its Canadian and U.S. wholly-owned subsidiaries, now existing or acquired (the “Loan Security”), subject to certain carve-outs or pari passu rights in favour of UFA Film und Fernseh GmbH (“UFA”) which holds a convertible promissory note from the Company due May 26, 2026. MEP and UFA are expected to enter into an intercreditor agreement providing, among other things, for the priorities of the two lenders with respect to the Loan Security. All of the Company’s active direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries will act as co-borrowers or guarantors of the Term Loan.

In connection with the Term Loan the Company will issue MEP a share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) to…