Interactive Video Wall Market Is Predicted To Reach USD 36 Billion at a CAGR of … – Press Release

New York, US, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Interactive Video Wall Market ” Research Report: By Type, Size, Region – Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 36 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16% during the assessment timeframe.

Interactive Video Wall Market Key Players

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Barco

NEC Display Solutions

Omnivex Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Adflow Networks

AU Optronics Corp

Philips N.V.

LG Display Co. Ltd

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 36 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.00% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities The rapid urbanization Increase awareness among people Key Market Drivers Growing trend of touch-based devices

The need for interactive video walls has grown as a result of the increasing use of touch-based devices like smartphones and tablets in a variety of settings including retail, business, education, and entertainment. Touch-based technology has spread widely and altered how people engage with technology.

As a result, there is now a need for display solutions that are more interactive and immersive, like video walls, and can give users a more interesting experience.

It is now feasible to present complex information, data, and multimedia content in a visually beautiful and engaging way thanks to interactive video walls that are outfitted with touch-based technology. Due of this, there is an increasing need for video walls in a range of settings, including product displays in retail shops and training and…