Interactive Video Wall Market Is Predicted To Reach USD 36 Billion at a CAGR of … – Press Release

New York, US, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Interactive Video Wall Market” Research Report: By Type, Size, Region – Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 36 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16% during the assessment timeframe.

Interactive Video Wall Market Key Players

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
  • Sony Corporation
  • Barco
  • NEC Display Solutions
  • Omnivex Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Adflow Networks
  • AU Optronics Corp
  • Philips N.V.
  • LG Display Co. Ltd

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details
Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 36 Billion
Growth Rate CAGR of 16.00% from 2023 to 2030
Base Year 2022
Study Period 2023-2030
Key Market Opportunities The rapid urbanization Increase awareness among people
Key Market Drivers Growing trend of touch-based devices

The need for interactive video walls has grown as a result of the increasing use of touch-based devices like smartphones and tablets in a variety of settings including retail, business, education, and entertainment. Touch-based technology has spread widely and altered how people engage with technology.

As a result, there is now a need for display solutions that are more interactive and immersive, like video walls, and can give users a more interesting experience.

It is now feasible to present complex information, data, and multimedia content in a visually beautiful and engaging way thanks to interactive video walls that are outfitted with touch-based technology. Due of this, there is an increasing need for video walls in a range of settings, including product displays in retail shops and training and…



