Interactive Video Wall Market Is Predicted To Reach USD 36 Billion at a CAGR of … – Press Release

New York, US, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Interactive Video Wall Market” Research Report: By Type, Size, Region – Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 36 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16% during the assessment timeframe.
Interactive Video Wall Market Key Players
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- Sony Corporation
- Barco
- NEC Display Solutions
- Omnivex Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Adflow Networks
- AU Optronics Corp
- Philips N.V.
- LG Display Co. Ltd
Report Scope:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|USD 36 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 16.00% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Study Period
|2023-2030
|Key Market Opportunities
|The rapid urbanization Increase awareness among people
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing trend of touch-based devices
The need for interactive video walls has grown as a result of the increasing use of touch-based devices like smartphones and tablets in a variety of settings including retail, business, education, and entertainment. Touch-based technology has spread widely and altered how people engage with technology.
As a result, there is now a need for display solutions that are more interactive and immersive, like video walls, and can give users a more interesting experience.
It is now feasible to present complex information, data, and multimedia content in a visually beautiful and engaging way thanks to interactive video walls that are outfitted with touch-based technology. Due of this, there is an increasing need for video walls in a range of settings, including product displays in retail shops and training and…