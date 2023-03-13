Inter&Co, Inc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results – Inte… – Press Release

BELO HORIZONTE-MG, Brazil, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inter&Co, Inc INTR B3:INBR32))), the holding company of Inter Group, which offers the premier Super App providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 25 million customers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and full year 2022. The full earnings release has been made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ri.bancointer.com.br.



João Vitor Menin, CEO of Inter&Co. stated:

“2022 was an incredible year for us at Inter&Co., with several accomplishments that have propelled us forward and positioned us for greater success, including reaching a record-breaking 8.3 million net new clients, taking our total to 25 million clients.

We are excited to build on the momentum of the past year and continue to execute on our strategy to leverage on the advantages we have created in our world-class Super App to build our client base and funding, grow engagement and monetization.

In addition, we will continue to reprice our credit portfolio, ensuring an efficient use of our regulatory capital. We are also working thoroughly to optimize our credit models, minimize risk and streamline capital consumption.

Overall, we’re confident that our key focus areas will position us for continued success in 2023 and beyond. We’re grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and will continue to dedicate ourselves to providing excellent service and creating value for all our stakeholders.”

2022 Highlights: