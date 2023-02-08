InterContinental Khao Yai: New luxurious resort celebrates Thailand’s railway historical past

Editor’s Note — Monthly Ticket is a CNN Travel series that spotlights some of the most fascinating topics in the travel world. In January, we’re shining the spotlight on the new experiences 2023 has to offer.

Khao Yai, Thailand (CNN) — Railways have long been a source of fascination for travelers, allowing us to experience journeys at a slower pace and revisit a time when packed airplanes and crowded airports weren’t the norm.

Thailand has its own storied railway history dating back to the early 1900s, when Bangkok’s urbanites would climb aboard the wheels of steel to get out of town for beach escapes or cooler climates.

The InterContinental Khao Yai, made up of more than 65 suites and villas, includes a series of upcycled Thai train carriages that have been converted into luxury accommodations.

About a 2.5-hour drive from Bangkok, outside Khao Yai National Park, the resort’s design was inspired by the early days of Thai rail and the area’s history as a gateway to northeast…