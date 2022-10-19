Intercourse assault sufferer requires cricket abuse inquiry

A man who was sexually assaulted by a former Durham cricket coach as a child has called for an independent inquiry into abuse within the sport.

He said he has received no support from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and wants an investigation similar to football’s Sheldon Report.

‘David’, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was repeatedly abused by former Durham junior coach and scout Michael Strange while he was playing for a local club.

Strange, 62, of Gateshead, has been convicted on four separate occasions external-link over the past decade of sexually abusing young players he coached.

In 2015 he pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting David and was sentenced to three years in prison the following year.

He was jailed in 2012 for six years for the abuse of three boys going back to the 1990s.

In 2020 he was given an extra four and a half years behind bars for indecently assaulting another boy and was jailed for an additional 40 months this year for two indecent assaults.