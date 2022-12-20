Intercourse, medicine and tourism: Amsterdam’s ‘keep away’ marketing campaign targets troublesome guests

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.



Amsterdam

CNN

—



It’s barely dusk on a cold Saturday afternoon in early December. But Amsterdam’s Red Light District is already starting to heat up.

Bursts of spirited cheers ring out from crowded bars during World Cup soccer matches. Whiffs of marijuana waft from coffee shops. Hordes of tourists shuffle along the narrow streets, making it difficult – if not impossible – for a car or even a bike to pass through.

A few men stop to ask lingerie-clad sex workers posing behind brothel windows about their services. But the vast majority simply stare or gawk as they stroll.

At one establishment along the Oudezijds…