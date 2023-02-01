Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market to Cross US$ 46.2 Billion by 2033 Amid … – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights, the global intermediate bulk container (IBC) market size is forecast to inflate from US$ 23.8 billion in 2023 to US$ 46.2 billion by 2033. Overall intermediate bulcontainer demand is expected to surge at 6.9% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2023 to 2033).



Increasing import and export of essential commodities such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, fertilizers, and petroleum across the world and growing demand for safe and convenient bulk packaging solutions are the key factors driving the global intermediate bulk container (IBC) market forward.

Intermediate bulk containers have emerged as ideal packaging solutions for storing and transporting bulk solid, semi-solid, and liquid materials due to their safer, convenient, and cost-effective nature. Rising usage of these bulk packaging solutions across industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical is expected to boost intermediate bulk container sales during the forecast period.

Numerous products are not exported or traded to different nations due to the unavailability of convenient and effective packaging types to transport them. Intermediate bulk containers (RBCs and FIBCs) are highly cost-effective packaging solutions, which ensure the product is shipped in its original form to its destination.

Prospecting untapped regions for exports of products will create an abundance of opportunities for the growth of the IBC market during the projection period. Regions such as Europe and North America are witnessing high demand for organic food products. Shipping of these organic products from various regions will require the use of bulk bags, thereby further strong-arming the market in these regions.

Factors such as ever-emerging cross-country trade, increased demand for modern containers to carry large liquid quantities,…