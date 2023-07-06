Intermittent Catheters Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2022 to 20… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The intermittent catheters market size is set to grow by USD 1,101.86 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.01%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study through the synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Intermittent Catheters Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Center



Medical Research Center

Product

Uncoated Intermittent Catheters



Coated Intermittent Catheters



Closed System Intermittent Catheters

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing trend of digital catheterization laboratories in hospitals and the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD). The other factors which are driving the growth are the concentration of large players in the market and the increasing focus on collaboration and partnerships. Furthermore, there is a rapid increase in the number of catheterization laboratories due to the strong demand for flexible catheters. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Intermittent Catheters Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the intermittent catheters market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ASID BONZ GmbH, At Home Medical Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, COMFORT MEDICAL LLC, CompactCath Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Hollister…