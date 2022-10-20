International CO2 emissions from fossil fuels to rise by lower than 1% this 12 months





CNN

—



Finally, some good news in the battle against greenhouse gasses: Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the burning of fossil fuels are on track to rise less than 1% this year.

That’s despite widespread concerns of a rush back to coal, oil and gas amid a global energy crunch and Russia’s war in Ukraine. We have electric vehicles and an uptake of renewables to thank for the surprisingly small increase.

The International Energy Agency published its forecast in a report Wednesday, showing CO2 emissions are on track for an increase of 300 million metric tons in 2022, reaching 33.8 billion tons. That’s a far smaller rise that the jump of nearly 2 billion tons in 2021 as the world rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increase this year comes largely from the aviation sector, which was severely impacted by the pandemic.

“The global energy crisis…