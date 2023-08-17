International Congress and 5K Raise Awareness and Advance Science of Underserved… – Press Release

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS) invites the public to a 5K charity run/walk in Copenhagen, Denmark, to raise awareness about often misdiagnosed, lesser-known movement disorders before their international meeting to address scientific advancements in the field.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — To raise awareness about often misdiagnosed and lesser-known movement disorders, the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS) invites the public to a 5K charity run/walk in Copenhagen, Denmark, directly before their international meeting to address scientific advancements in the field.

Even among medical professionals, there is not enough awareness about movement disorders to meet patients’ needs — even though the conditions include the fastest-growing brain disease, Parkinson’s disease, and affect tens of millions of people worldwide. Many movement disorders are progressive, have no known cure and require specialist care.

“Right now, advancements in movement disorders are accelerating, inspiring hope for patients around the globe,” said Francisco Cardoso, MDS President. “The International Congress drives these advancements forward by bringing people together from across the eld. It also helps us raise awareness about these conditions that are usually quite difficult to identify and manage — and the growing number of discoveries that may be able to change that.”

5K Awareness Walk/Run:

Everyone is invited to join the 5K awareness event

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 18:00 CEST at Amager Fælled. The cost is $25

USD, and proceeds will benet The Danish Parkinson Association, The Danish

Tremor Association, The Danish Tourette Association, and The Danish Dystonia Association.

A press conference will precede the run/walk at 17:00 in the nearby Bella Center…