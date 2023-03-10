International markets plunge after US financial institution shares unload



London/Hong Kong

CNN

—



Markets in Europe and Asia tumbled Friday following a sharp selloff in banking stocks in the United States as a major tech lender said it had to sell shares to plug a hole in its finances.

SVB Financial Group

(SIVB), which is partnered with nearly half of all venture-backed tech and health care companies in the United States, was forced to raise capital after it sold part of its portfolio of US Treasuries at a loss to cover a rapid decline in customer deposits.

The Nasdaq exchange suspended trading in SVB shares at 8.35 a.m. ET Friday after they fell 49% in premarket trading. Stocks in the company cratered 60% on Thursday.

“Lots of banks hold large portfolios of bonds and rising interest rates make these less valuable — the SVB situation is a reminder that many institutions are sitting on large unrealized losses on…