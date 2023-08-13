International Trademark Association Announces 2nd Open Innovation Challenge To T… – Press Release

In the ongoing pursuit of empowering entrepreneurs and intellectual property (IP) innovation, the International Trademark Association (INTA) has opened registration for its second Open Innovation Challenge (OIC). The OIC is designed to rapidly propel start-up and scale-up businesses by offering professional guidance through expert judges and resource access.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In the ongoing pursuit of empowering entrepreneurs and intellectual property (IP) innovation, the International Trademark Association (INTA) has opened registration for its second Open Innovation Challenge (OIC). The OIC is designed to rapidly propel start-up and scale-up businesses by offering professional guidance through expert judges and resource access.

“The OIC also serves to foster collaborative, creative, and entrepreneurial growth of start-ups and scale-ups, and to advance their ideas quickly in the brand and IP ecosystem,” noted INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo. “It is also an exciting opportunity for INTA to usher in the next generation of innovators and educate up-and-coming entrepreneurs on the important role IP plays in protecting original ideas, advancing innovation, and creating strong financial foundations for new companies.”

INTA is committed to resourcing useful programs with diverse and experienced mentors who have committed their time and expertise to the competition and as part of the prize. The OIC is another channel through which the Association is providing business owners and entrepreneurs access to its global network of brand owners and professionals.

“Ultimately, the OIC is connecting startups and scaleups with vital and exclusive resources at the start of their ventures… when it is most vital,” said Sheila Francis, INTA’s Director for Knowledge & Development. “The focus on fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment encourages knowledge-sharing, and the cross-pollination of ideas also enhances the prospects for successful open…