International wildlife populations have declined by 69% since 1970, WWF report finds





CNN

—



The world’s wildlife populations plummeted by an average of 69% between 1970 and 2018, a dangerous decline resulting from climate change and other human activity, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) warned in a report Thursday.

WWF tracked global changes in the abundance of wildlife across land, air and water of nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 vertebrate species between 1970 and 2018. It used a dataset known as the Living Planet Index (LPI), which it has collated with the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) since 1998 and updates every two years.

Written by 89 authors, the report highlights the planet’s “double emergency” of climate and loss of biodiversity, the driving forces stemming directly from the degradation of land and sea systems, overexploitation of animals and plants, and climate change.

Latin…