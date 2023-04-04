Internova Travel Group’s Luxury-Focused OLTRE Magazine Now Available – Press Release

Consumer publication is designed for clients of Global Travel Collection’s travel advisors

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The first volume of OLTRE, a new luxury lifestyle travel magazine, debuts this week. With a print circulation of 100,000 affluent consumers, OLTRE will be mailed to the top clients of Global Travel Collection’s luxury travel advisors to offer a fresh perspective on travel and inspire them to plan their next trip. Global Travel Collection, Internova Travel Group’s high-service premium and luxury travel division, represents the most sophisticated community of travel advisors and agencies worldwide. It comprises 1,500 highly experienced advisors who serve clients in the luxury leisure, corporate and entertainment sectors.

OLTRE, whose name comes from an Italian word meaning “over, above or beyond,” will be published four times a year. Each volume will be printed on archival-quality, eco-certified paper with a keepsake aesthetic. “We wanted a name, look and feel that encompassed more than just travel,” said Elaine Srnka, Internova’s Senior Vice President of Content. “Our advisors plan travel experiences for their clients that go beyond expectations, and we want to do the same with our new magazine.”

Srnka, a former Virtuoso executive, assembled an experienced team to produce the magazine entirely in-house: Laura Sport, also from Virtuoso, is Vice President of Publishing; Brad A. Johnson, Editorial Director, formerly served as national travel editor for Modern Luxury Media; and Devin Duckworth, Design Director, joined from Fodor’s Travel.

OLTRE’s debut issue spans the globe from pole to pole, covering art and culture, fashion, dining, music and more. In addition to articles on Antarctica and the Arctic, an in-depth guide to California’s Napa and Sonoma valleys taps local experts and GTC advisors for their top tips and insight. The OLTRE Look Book is an expansive directory of the top 100+ hotel openings on the editors’ radar. Elsewhere,…