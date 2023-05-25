Interval International Expands Latin American Resort Network With the Affiliatio… – Press Release

Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, welcomes Multivacaciones Decameron to its coveted collection of affiliated hospitality brands. The agreement introduces 27 hotels and resorts across Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Mexico to Interval’s growing exchange network of over 3,200 properties. Nearly 200,000 Multivacaciones Decameron members will have the opportunity to access Interval’s numerous travel and leisure benefits, including the ability to exchange for stays at resorts in more than 90 countries and territories.

Interval International members can now exchange for stays at Decameron Isleño, Colombia (pictured) and many other Multivacaciones Decameron resorts since joining Interval’s collection of affiliated hospitality brands. (Photo: Business Wire)

Decameron’s hotels are located in the region’s alluring beaches, jungles, mountains and cities. Its vacation club, with members in Latin America and abroad, provides memorable experiences along with the relaxation that comes with its attractive all-inclusive concept.

In a recent survey, over two-thirds of Interval’s Latin America-based members stated they are likely to book an all-inclusive vacation, making the addition of Decameron’s hotels and resorts an exciting opportunity for vacationers seeking the perfect balance of comfort and entertainment in their own region.

“Multivacaciones Decameron is pleased to work with Interval to offer even more flexibility to our members,” says Fabio Villegas, president of Decameron Hotels and Resorts. “Interval’s elevated standards and commitment to quality meet our members’ expectations for their well-deserved vacations. Additionally, Interval’s network of resorts in the world’s most desirable destinations aligns perfectly with their travel goals. We are excited to continue our…