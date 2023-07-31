Interview Kickstart Course Reviews 2023 Update – FAANG Interview Prep Course For… – Press Release

Santa Clara, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Santa Clara, California –

Interview Kickstart (IK), a company in Santa Clara, CA, has received yet another highly positive review from a former student of its course that offers interview preparation to help the course takers pass their technical interviews, enabling them to get large offers from FAANG and Tier-1 tech companies. Aliya M. completed the course and was able to get several offers, including some from FAANG. She joined Apple after finishing the course. Aliya, just like other IK alumni, has been experiencing the fact that the cost of the course is not actually an expense, but an investment. The average salary increase for IK alumni after taking the courses was 66.5% in 2021. For more information visit: https://www.interviewkickstart.com/reviews

In the above-mentioned review, Aliya Mussina said, “Interview Kickstart’s program met all my expectations. (It has) well-selected problems to practice, good coaches, and interview opportunities. All the staff are very responsive and approachable; they are like family now. They guide you and give excellent recommendations every step of the way. I started the program while eight-months pregnant, and I gave birth literally in the middle of the initial two-month coursework. The outcome depends solely on the student; the more diligent you are, the better results you get. I was able to get about 5-6 competing offers, including a couple from FAANG. I am very happy for all the support and confidence IK has given me! I joined Apple after completing the course.”

It is important to note that the cost of the course depends on several factors, such as the domain of the student, the student’s target role and experience, the student’s chosen pathway, and the payment method. Students can choose from 18 domains, which are: full stack engineering, test engineering, back-end engineering, front-end engineering, data engineering, data analyst & business analyst, iOS engineering, android…